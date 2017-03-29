Selena Gomez Dropped A New Song & It Sounds Very Familiar

Selena Gomez is an executive producer on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, an upcoming series based on Jay Asher's YA novel. But it looks like she's doing even more for the show than we thought — Gomez just teased a song of her own from the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack.
It looks like Gomez is covering Yaz's (or should we say, Yazoo's) "Only You" for the series. She shared a 30-second clip of the cover on Twitter.
"2 days til @13ReasonsWhy… Here's a 1st listen to my cover of "Only You" from the soundtrack, inspired by Hannah and Clay's story. Out 3/30!" Gomez captioned the clip.
Advertisement
Gomez's "Only You" is much more somber than the boppy '80s version you remember. (And if this song sounds familiar to non-'80s babies out there, it's also Henry's music of choice in Once Upon a Time.)
The tempo change makes sense, given how serious 13 Reasons Why's story is. The book, and now the Netflix series, are about a high school student who died by suicide and left cassette tapes for her classmates.
The cover definitely falls into the stereotype of slowed-down cover songs created for trailers. But since the show's subject matter is so dark, we'll give it a pass.
2 days til @13ReasonsWhy… Here's a 1st listen to my cover of "Only You” from the soundtrack, inspired by Hannah and Clay's story. Out 3/30! pic.twitter.com/aSrAFhpFoY— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 29, 2017
13 Reasons Why will hit Netflix this week. It stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette as Hannah and Clay. Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice star Kate Walsh will also star in the series, as Hannah's grieving mother.
It looks like Gomez will have a bigger role than we thought in the show, even though she's not starring in it. We can't wait to see how she and Netflix tell Asher's story — and to hear the full version of the song.
If you or someone you know is considering self-harm, please get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Advertisement