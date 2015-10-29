Attention binge-watchers: Prepare yourself for a Selena Gomez TV revival.
Deadline Hollywood reports that Netflix just gave a straight-to-series order for the new show 13 Reasons. Want one reason to watch? The series’ executive producer is Selena Gomez.
The 13-episode miniseries is based on Jay Asher's New York Times best-selling YA book about a high school student named Hannah Baker, who died by suicide. The show will follow 12 classmates as they unveil clues Baker left them on cassette tapes, each pointing to the way they contributed to her death.
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Brian Yorkey penned the show’s pilot episode. Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey, and producer Kristel Laiblin will all executive produce the show. According to Variety, 13 Reasons will be Gomez’s first major executive producing credit.
No word yet on who’s playing the role of Hannah, but we can only hope that the power of Netflix can compel Gomez to take it on.
Deadline Hollywood reports that Netflix just gave a straight-to-series order for the new show 13 Reasons. Want one reason to watch? The series’ executive producer is Selena Gomez.
The 13-episode miniseries is based on Jay Asher's New York Times best-selling YA book about a high school student named Hannah Baker, who died by suicide. The show will follow 12 classmates as they unveil clues Baker left them on cassette tapes, each pointing to the way they contributed to her death.
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Brian Yorkey penned the show’s pilot episode. Gomez, her mother Mandy Teefey, and producer Kristel Laiblin will all executive produce the show. According to Variety, 13 Reasons will be Gomez’s first major executive producing credit.
No word yet on who’s playing the role of Hannah, but we can only hope that the power of Netflix can compel Gomez to take it on.
Advertisement