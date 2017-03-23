First, Cohen (or rather his snake sidekick) asks Walsh what the worst gift Rhimes ever gave the cast. "We once got I think just a box of potpourri," she admitted. "We were like, 'Really? We just won every award known to man, but that's cool.'" Potpourri? Lame. Next, Cohen upped the stakes a bit by asking Walsh what she thought about Rhimes jumping the shark on Grey's, which is an industry term for putting something in an episode for pure shock value, thus bringing everything to a new level. (It's a risk and can piss off audiences.) "I guess you could argue the bomb episode, but that was like the one that made it everything, that made Grey's Anatomy," Walsh admitted, but clarifying that the insane season two episode twist actually ended up making the show. "I'd say she jumped that shark, but then we rode it all the way to the top."