Kate Walsh is starring in an upcoming Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, as a grieving mother following the suicide of her 16-year-old daughter. It's an extremely intense role, and Walsh cries in every episode, dilapidated by depression from the loss of her only child.
Even though Walsh does an incredible job of playing the emotional role, it's still weird seeing her without her scrubs following her near-decade career on two of Shonda Rhimes' now-iconic Thursday night Shondaland shows, Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice. She will forever be emblazoned in many people's memories as the whip smart and sassy Dr. Addison Montgomery. But regardless of what those two shows under Rhimes did for her career, Walsh isn't afraid to get real about her time with the television writer and producer. While on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Walsh reflected back on her time at ABC, even sipping a little tea along the way.
In a segment cleverly titled "Shady Shonda Anaconda!", Cohen attempts to get dirt from Walsh about her former boss. And he sorta succeeds.
First, Cohen (or rather his snake sidekick) asks Walsh what the worst gift Rhimes ever gave the cast. "We once got I think just a box of potpourri," she admitted. "We were like, 'Really? We just won every award known to man, but that's cool.'" Potpourri? Lame. Next, Cohen upped the stakes a bit by asking Walsh what she thought about Rhimes jumping the shark on Grey's, which is an industry term for putting something in an episode for pure shock value, thus bringing everything to a new level. (It's a risk and can piss off audiences.) "I guess you could argue the bomb episode, but that was like the one that made it everything, that made Grey's Anatomy," Walsh admitted, but clarifying that the insane season two episode twist actually ended up making the show. "I'd say she jumped that shark, but then we rode it all the way to the top."
And as Grey's continues to thrive in its fourteenth season (without Walsh) it's clear they're still riding that wave to the top, thanks to Shady Shonda Anaconda.
