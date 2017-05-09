We will "absolutely" see Hannah in season 2.

Just as in season 1, Hannah will have a large presence despite being dead. "I think one of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of is someone responsible for Hannah’s death? Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is?" Yorkey said. He explained that the trial will "take us into the past, into Hannah’s story." Yorkey added, "We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was."