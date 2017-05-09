Now that 13 Reasons Why has been officially renewed for season 2, fans are hungry for details about the next installment of the dramatic Netflix hit. Luckily for us, we've already got some firm intel to go on. Showrunner Brian Yorkey talked to Entertainment Weekly about what's in store for the cast of characters next season — and he wasn't cheap on the details.
Yorkey told EW that we will indeed watch the Bakers' case go to trial, which will help us not only fill in some of the blanks about the events leading up to Hannah's death — but follow the characters' grieving processes and learn about their own personal struggles in the process. "We really have characters who, after 13 episodes, are just beginning the process of recovery and the process of coming to terms with what part they might’ve played in Hannah’s death and how Hannah’s death will change their lives going forward," he said.
We're excited to hear that season 2 will further explore a fascinating theme from season 1 that hasn't been talked about enough. "I’ve said a few times that this show is about the way we raise boys up into men and the way we treat girls and women in our culture — and what we could do better in both cases," Yorkey said. "And I realized we were just beginning the process of seeing these boys and girls grow up into men and women. It was something that we didn’t get to watch with Hannah and I would really love to watch it with these other characters I’ve come to love."
Here are the rest of the most fascinating things we learned about the highly anticipated next season of 13 Reasons Why, expected to be released in 2018.
We will "absolutely" see Hannah in season 2.
Just as in season 1, Hannah will have a large presence despite being dead. "I think one of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of is someone responsible for Hannah’s death? Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is?" Yorkey said. He explained that the trial will "take us into the past, into Hannah’s story." Yorkey added, "We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was."
The emotional cliffhangers from the finale will be resolved.
"We’re going to answer all of the burning questions that people have about [the show]," Yorkey promised. "Is Tyler going to do something? What’s going to happen to Alex? Will Bryce be brought to justice? We’re going to answer those questions but I think, even more, we’re going to continue to look very truthfully and very honestly at what they go through, even when it’s painful at times."
We'll learn a lot more about the lives of everyone who was on the tapes.
Yorkey is aware of what other questions the fans have regarding those tapes: "I have heard from a number of people, 'Well we heard all her tapes so her story is done.' That’s leaving aside the fact that for every tape there’s another person who has a story, which is the person Hannah mentions on her tape. We saw Hannah’s version of events unfold, but there’s a lot more to be told also about those characters. To me, there’s a tremendous amount that I still want to know."
There will still be multiple timelines — and a voiceover narration.
"Yeah, we’re definitely still weaving past and present. And there’s voiceover in every episode, but the voiceover is no longer Hannah," said Yorkey. "The voiceover and the stories that are being told bring us into the past and back to the present much in the way that Hannah’s voiceover did in season 1. So there will still be that weaving of time frames and seeing them unfold and how they impact each other as they go."
There is some light to be found, for the characters and viewers.
"I would very much like to explore where they all go and to see if there is, as I think there will be, some light for these kids. We’re going to continue to tell their stories really honestly," Yorkey told EW. "But I think what we’re going to discover is, as they begin to emerge from this very dark time, there’s hope and there is some light to be found. That’s my hope anyway, and I think that that’s also truthful. I think false hope is a danger, but I think that there is always some light, even in really dark times."
Jessica will get some sort of justice.
"When people intimate that Jessica’s story is done, I find that a horrific thought because Jessica is just beginning the process of recovering from her rape, and we have a rapist who has not in any way been brought to justice," Yorkey explained. "To leave those two things hanging out there in the world would be upsetting. I want to see how that at least starts to play out and I want to do Jessica’s story the deserved justice of following her as she goes back to school, as she tries to begin to recover from what happened to her, because it’s something that millions of young women go through."
And her rapist Bryce will get socked.
Ideally. "[I want to] see somebody punch Bryce in the face," Yorkey admitted. Yes, please.
