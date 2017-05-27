Selena Gomez Spilled Juicy Hints Of What's Coming In Season 2 Of 13 Reasons Why

Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why hasn't even begun filming, but we can't resist reading every scrap of news about the series. Luckily, executive producer Selena Gomez chatted with Seattle's Movin' 92.5 radio station, and she gave us some more insights into what she knows about the next season.
First up, she's been hanging out in the writer's room — which is where all the good stuff goes down. The way she makes it sound, it seems that the story is already loaded with drama. "I was in the writers' room the other day and they're working so hard and it's going to come together," Gomez said. "I was sitting there at the table, like, 'Wait, what happened?!' Almost like freaking out." If Selena's freaking out, then we cannot wait to hear why.
Advertisement
While, for obvious reasons, we don't know any plot spoilers, there's a lot of information about the structure of Season 2. We already know that it will contain multiple perspectives and that Hannah won't be the primary narrator. We also know that there will be new characters based on the show's casting call.
The biggest clue that Selena dropped is a subtle one: she described Season 2 as a resolution, explaining that "...I think for season 2, we elaborate more on some of those questions and the stories and the resolution if you will of what some of these kids have gone through so—and are going through." Resolution implies that storylines may come together at a final point, especially when we consider the showrunner's hint that "Bryce (Justin Prentice) will get hopefully get what's coming to him." Obviously, it's too early to speculate of Season 2 will be the swan song of 13 Reasons Why, but given that we can expect to see lots of things resolved, it just may be the last season of the popular Netflix show.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement