Netflix is making it easy to stay on top of the second season of 13 Reasons Why by posting all the information they have in one easy place: Twitter. After the hit series, which depicts the aftermath of a high school classmate's suicide, dropped on Netflix, fans were hoping the tale of Hannah Baker's tapes would continue, even coming up with theories about the possible plot. Then, just this week, Netflix officially announced a second season, confirming the rumors and speculation that have followed the first season's release.
We already know some of the big details — like the fact that "a new method of analog communication" will replace Hannah's tapes — but just in case you're having trouble parsing through the 13 Reasons Why flurry, Netflix posted five major bullet points about what to expect in the upcoming season.
What we know about @13ReasonsWhy season 2 — so far pic.twitter.com/PMUaIe6Zy8— Netflix US (@netflix) May 9, 2017
First, we'll be seeing more perspectives on Hannah's story. This probably means we'll get context of her life outside of just the accounts of those named on the tapes.
We won't have totally moved on, though. Jessica's story still needs to be resolved, and Netflix says that her journey will continue as she struggles to return to normal life after discovering what really happened to her the night of her party.
Then there's the matter of those pesky tapes. While they'll no longer be a part of the series, that doesn't mean there won't be a narrator. It won't be Hannah, so who is it?
In a more general sense, the new season is slated to take a closer look at how boys are raised to treat women. This definitely makes sense, since the first season was one big reveal of how the boys at Liberty High perpetuated a toxic culture towards their female classmates.
Finally, the most satisfying point: Bryce will hopefully get what's coming to him. Bryce was responsible for two acts of rape in the series — at least, that we know of. He's truly the ugly root of most of the classmates' problems, and we can't wait for justice to be served.
While we're grateful to finally have some information on the upcoming season, there's still so much we don't know. Will Katherine Langford, who played Hannah, be returning to the series? And when is the new season happening, anyways? If there's one thing we've learned from the show, it's that if you want answers, you just have to wait.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
