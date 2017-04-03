Netflix has yet to announce a second season of the YA series, which many assumed would be a one-off: the series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name, to which there is no sequel. Yet the Netflix show also expanded greatly on its source material: We never really see the perspectives of students who are not Clay or Hannah, and the book overall ends on a far more hopeful note. The first season ends with more than just Tyler's cliffhanger, too. While Tyler removes Alex from his apparent hit list, Alex has already made an attempt on his own life. At the end of the season, Alex is in the hospital for a gunshot wound to the head, and it's unclear whether he will survive.