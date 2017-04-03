Should Netflix be planning another round of 13 Reasons Why, it seems inevitable that they will dive deeper into what Tyler has planned — and it could make for some of the darkest hours of TV yet. There's no question that gun violence is plaguing America, and while people on all sides of the issue have passionate responses to these horrific events, few media portrayals have really examined why a specific incident occurred. Netflix's own The OA depicted a school shooting minutes before bowing out for the season, and never revealed the shooter or gave a reason for the violence. It left fans questioning the purpose of the event — was it for shock value alone? — but perhaps it doesn't have to be that way. Maybe 13 Reasons Why can be the unflinching look at a school shooting from the angle of the perpetrator. Maybe, just maybe, it can help us understand why these kinds of things might happen.