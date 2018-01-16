Once in a while a movie comes around that is the cinematic equivalent of being wrapped in a warm hug. Judging by its new trailer, Love, Simon is that film, and I cannot wait to bask in all its feel-good vibes.
The movie, which is based on the YA novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, is a good ole' coming-of-age story, with a cute twist anyone who has ever harboured an online crush will relate to.
Simon (Nick Robinson, who also melted teen hearts in Everything, Everything) seems to have a pretty great life: He has awesome friends (including one portrayed by 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford), a loving family (yes, that is Jennifer Garner as his mother), and a healthy carbs-and-iced coffee habit. However, he's also harboring a secret: Simon is gay, and isn't quite sure how to come out.
Advertisement
But! It's not just Simon who is keeping his sexuality a secret. There's another closeted kid at school, whom Simon connects with via email. Do I smell a Cinderella Story moment? Because it sure seems that Simon does.
"I deserve a great love story," says Simon in the trailer. "And I deserve someone to share it with."
Are you crying? Because I'm crying.
Love, Simon is from the producers of The Fault In Our Stars, so yeah — expect a lot more tears where that came from. It's also directed by Greg Berlanti, executive producer of Riverdale, so you know that the romantic tension will be handled flawlessly. (Berlanti basically gave us Bughead, after all.)
If the trailer is a true indication of what's to come, Love, Simon could join the ranks of just-this-side-of-sweet high school flicks, like Perks of Being a Wallflower, Juno, and 10 Things I Hate About You.
With just the right mix of humor and heart, Love, Simon has already won me over. Also already sold? Check out the film when it hits theaters March 16.
Advertisement