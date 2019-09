If I had to name an actor who left a great first impression, one of the first names that would come to mind is Amandla Stenberg . The 18-year-old made all of us weep as the martyr Rue in the Hunger Games. Stenberg's Instagram is never not worth a double tap. They have been outspoken against cultural appropriation, daring to call out everyone’s favorite Jenner on social media. And when we saw Stenberg in Beyoncé’s Lemonade, it immediately felt like the project would have felt somehow incomplete without them. For someone who has yet to reach the height of their career, Stenberg is already an all-time favorite. They just edited and directed the music video for the single, “Let My Baby Stay.” And later this week, you’ll get to see Stenberg play a Black girl in love for the film adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s young adult novel Everything, Everything.