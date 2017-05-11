Amandla Stenberg Just Dropped Their First Single

In anticipation of their upcoming movie Everything, Everything, Amandla Stenberg has released their first single. "Let My Baby Stay," first made famous by artist Mac DeMarco, will appear on the movie's soundtrack, and is the first solo track ever released by the star.
Along with the single comes, of course, a music video, and this one is just as funky yet understated as you'd expect from such a young, impressive artist.
Stenberg first teased the song on their Instagram, revealing that they both directed and edited the debut, as well as some other hints about the song.
"I sneaky snuck one of my favorite songs, Let My Baby Stay by @macdemarco into a scene in Everything, Everything coming out next week," the post begins. "Thank you to stand up man & pepperoni playboy Mac for blessing our movie with this song. That lil seed blossomed into my own cover of it recorded for the soundtrack and produced by @levenkali. Music video directed and edited by yours truly up on VEVO at midnight EST !!!"
Now on VEVO, the video has a retro feel while also keeping things modern with powerful lighting and truly enviable fashion. For the most part, simplicity is key. Stenberg alternates between dancing in a group, or alone in front of a green screen. In general, the whole thing looks like a sunset. It's slow and sleepy, yet still makes you smile.
We'd expect nothing less from the 18-year-old wunderkind. They always impress, whether that's with their music or with their progressive politics. Just last month, they opened up about their thoughts on gender, and it's eye-opening.
"I tend to believe that gender as we’ve set it up in current-day society doesn’t actually exist,” they explained to People. "I’ve said before that I’m comfortable with using the pronouns ‘they’ or ‘them’ alongside ‘she’ and ‘her’ just because that’s a conversation that’s important to me."
Watch the music video for "Let My Baby Stay" below.
