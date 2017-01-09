Amandla Stenberg, normally recognized for a big, full afro is rocking a low fade now. The Hunger Games and Lemonade actor posted a photo on Instagram in a one-piece swimsuit by a lake, sans makeup and with very short-cropped hair. But the 18-year-old isn't playing a punk rocker or free-spirited youth rebelling against their parents. According to the caption, Stenberg just wrapped up shooting for a movie called Where Hands Touch. The film documents the experiences of biracial children in Nazi Germany, and Stenberg had to shave their head for the role. Not-so-fun fact: Jewish people were not the only group hated and targeted by Nazis. I’m really excited to see Stenberg take on a role in this powerful project, which was directed by Amma Asante. According to Teen Vogue, the movie will be released later this year. As for the new 'do, Stenberg is digging the look, saying it “feels really good.” To be specific, the actor feels “aerodynamic.” Maybe I should shave my head if those are the kind of results I’ll get. Here's to Stenberg taking over next year's award season for this film.
hi all- I just finished working on a film called Where Hands Touch directed by the incredible @iammaasante. The story is about the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany. I shaved my head for the role. Feels really good. I feel so aerodynamic now. I've achieved ultimate speed. :) Hope your year is off to a good start. I know 2017 looks scary. I truly believe in the power of our words and the way we connect to each other. Sendin love your way.
