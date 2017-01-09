Story from Movies

Amandla Stenberg Dramatically Transformed Their Look For A New Movie

Sesali Bowen
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty.
Amandla Stenberg, normally recognized for a big, full afro is rocking a low fade now. The Hunger Games and Lemonade actor posted a photo on Instagram in a one-piece swimsuit by a lake, sans makeup and with very short-cropped hair. But the 18-year-old isn't playing a punk rocker or free-spirited youth rebelling against their parents. According to the caption, Stenberg just wrapped up shooting for a movie called Where Hands Touch. The film documents the experiences of biracial children in Nazi Germany, and Stenberg had to shave their head for the role. Not-so-fun fact: Jewish people were not the only group hated and targeted by Nazis. I’m really excited to see Stenberg take on a role in this powerful project, which was directed by Amma Asante. According to Teen Vogue, the movie will be released later this year. As for the new 'do, Stenberg is digging the look, saying it “feels really good.” To be specific, the actor feels “aerodynamic.” Maybe I should shave my head if those are the kind of results I’ll get. Here's to Stenberg taking over next year's award season for this film.
Advertisement

More from Movies

R29 Original Series