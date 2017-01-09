hi all- I just finished working on a film called Where Hands Touch directed by the incredible @iammaasante. The story is about the experience of biracial children growing up in Nazi Germany. I shaved my head for the role. Feels really good. I feel so aerodynamic now. I've achieved ultimate speed. :) Hope your year is off to a good start. I know 2017 looks scary. I truly believe in the power of our words and the way we connect to each other. Sendin love your way.

