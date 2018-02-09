It looks as though A.J. is going to drown in grief and feelings as he comes to terms with both the fact he’ll never be able to share a similar moment with his dad and how supportive Haide ends up being. Unless A.J. is the greatest actor alive, the image of him cradled in Haide’s arms sobbing and hyperventilating over hiding his sexuality is 200% startlingly real, especially when he hints suicide could have been a possibility if it weren’t for certain loved ones. It’s no wonder the Fab Five is also in tears as they watch the recording of A.J.’s coming out and subsequent joyous emotional rebound upon introducing Haide to Drey.