This week has been an absolute boon for people looking for a good cry. Over the last five days alone, This Is Us alone has shown the world Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) dead body and his tear-stained funeral . That’s a lot. But, once NBC was done closing out The Great Jack Pearson Death Mystery, Netflix premiered its brand new reboot of Queer Eye For Straight Guy , now shortened to the cleaner Queer Eye, on February 7. The show owes its updated moniker to the fact our new Fab Five no longer limits themselves to making over the heterosexual men of the world. Now, the quintet welcomes gay men as well, and the episode born out of that choice, “To Gay Or Not To Gay,” will make you sob more than any Crock-Pot can.