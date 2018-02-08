Milo Ventimiglia Is Officially On A Crock-Pot Apology Tour

Milo Ventimiglia knows you're sad about Jack's death on This Is Us, but he won't let the Crock-Pot be the casualty of Sunday's gut-wrenching episode.
This Is Us episode "That'll Be The Day" revealed that the fire that took down the Pearson house was sparked by a slow cooker with a faulty switch. Ultimately, Jack didn't die within the fire (he escaped, along with the family dog and a few precious mementos) but he did succumb to a heart attack caused by smoke inhalation. That's why some fans on Twitter called the Crock Pot the greatest villain of 2018.
As anyone who has ever used a Crock Pot to make a delicious dessert or hearty chili knows, Crock Pot (or rather, the generic slow cooker, as the brand is never shown on This Is Us) is anything but the enemy. It's a convenient kitchen device for busy people on the go! No one knows that more than Ventimiglia, who went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to announce his loyalty to the slow cooker brand.
"I own a Crock-Pot. I love Crock-Pot," the actor insisted.
Ventimiglia says that it's time fans place the blame on the specific device that sparked the fire.
"I think there was a lot of misdirected hate at [Crock-Pot] as opposed to a faulty slow cooker from the past."
It's a good point. Not only has Crock-Pot assured the safety of its device in the wake of Jack's untimely television demise, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman also elaborated on that particular plot point.
"Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs"
Anyways, I think we can all agree that if we're going to blame anyone for Jack's death, it has to be George, the hoarder who hand-delivered the faulty slow cooker with the funky switch to the Pearson home. Fight me on this — but don't take away my perfectly good Crock-Pot.
