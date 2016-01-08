Spinach Eggplant Lasagna

Serves 6



Ingredients

1 small to medium eggplant, peeled and thinly sliced

4 cups fresh spinach, packed

1/2 cup pesto

1 1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 15-oz container ricotta cheese

1 egg

1 24-oz jar tomato and basil pasta sauce

1 package precooked lasagna noodles, preferably Barilla



Instructions

1. Sprinkle the eggplant slices liberally with salt and place them in a colander in the sink to drain. After 30 minutes, drain and rinse the slices with water to remove the salt.



2. Chop the spinach and mix it with pesto in a mixing bowl.



3. Combine 1/2 cup mozzarella with the ricotta, Parmesan, and egg in a mixing bowl; stir well to combine.



4. Spread 1 cup pasta sauce in the bottom of an oval 4- to 6-quart slow-cooker. Layer in one layer of lasagna noodles, broken to fit as necessary (slightly overlapping is fine), then top with 1/4 cup sauce and two layers of eggplant slices to cover.



5. Top the eggplant layer with 1/4 cup sauce and another layer of noodles. Next, add the ricotta mixture, spreading it evenly across the noodles.



6. Top the ricotta with another layer of noodles, then 1/4 cup sauce, and then layer on the spinach pesto mixture. Top with a final layer of lasagna noodles and the remaining sauce.



7. Cook covered on low for 3 hours or until the eggplant is tender when pierced with a butter knife and noodles are tender.



8. Sprinkle the top of the lasagna with the remaining 1 cup mozzarella. Cover and cook an additional 5 to 10 minutes or until the cheese melts. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing and serving.



