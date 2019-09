On top of that evidence Jack likely went to the hospital, fans have also long-suspected Louie, the beloved dog of Teen Kate (Hannah Zelle) is the key reason Adult Kate (Chrissy Metz) blames herself for her father's death . And, sure enough, Jack, who initially make it out of the fire safely, ends up returning to the blaze to save Louie for his Katie Girl. The extended exposure to the soot and fumes of the fire is what actually causes Jack's death — not the flames themselves. So, if you came into “Super Bowl” looking for some wild, unforeseeable twist à la the series premiere’s “It was 1980 all along!” gotcha moment, it’s unlikely the proceedings were all that thrilling.