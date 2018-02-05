Yet, no matter which camp you fall into when it comes to your This Is Us style preferences, we can all agree the level of Moore’s performance actually exceeds the hype. Her shining moments arrive after Jack has died, which is to be expected among all the obvious emotional upheaval. The first is the moment she realizes Jack’s doctor wasn’t joking around when he informs Rebecca her husband died from cardiac arrest while she was getting a candy bar. Watching Moore’s face crumple into a teary mess the second she sees Jack’s limp body in a hospital bed will make you cry, no questions asked.