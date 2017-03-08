The kids see the tension between them, and when Jack drops them off at a party, Kate demands an answer about what’s going on with them. Jack says nothing is wrong. “Mom and Dad,” he promises, “we’re the last thing in the world you need to worry about.” But it’s a lie, and Kate makes him promise he won’t just go home and mope. So instead, Jack goes to a company party at the bar, where a co-worker puts a hand on his leg and he has a few too many drinks. Despite 15 episodes of “best dad ever” narratives, Jack Pearson certainly isn’t coming across that way anymore. As his character gains dimension, it also becomes clear that some of his glorification comes through the rose-colored lenses of those left behind. When leaving the bar, Jack calls the house where he dropped the kids off and tells Kate that he’s going to Cleveland to see Rebecca, like she suggested.