This story was originally published on December 17, 2015.
Out with the old, in with the new. As the end of the year rolls around, now is a better time than any to get rid of the closet-space wasters that have been taking up way too much room in your wardrobe. We're talking sorority tank tops leftover from field day, sweaters that have seen too many freezing cold days, and designer heels that are pretty much impossible to wear in. Sure, they may have some hefty nostalgic value, but if they're not being worn, they're just occupying precious real estate.
Since spring cleaning is still months away, we're taking the new year as the perfect excuse to give our wardrobes a refresh — not by adding new things, but by eliminating the old and unnecessary. Ahead, we've rounded up 30 of those pieces, from the party dress you swore you'd wear eventually (but didn't) to the clutch that may be cute (but is super impractical), to help you identify the ones that need to go.