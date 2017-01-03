29 Items To Throw Out Of Your Wardrobe

Out with the old, in with the new. As the new year rolls around, now is a better time than any to get rid of the wardrobe-space wasters that have been taking up way too much room. We're talking neon tank tops leftover from Freshers Week, sweaters that have seen too many freezing cold days, and designer heels that are pretty much impossible to wear in. Yes, they may have some hefty nostalgic value, but if they're not being worn, they're just occupying precious space.