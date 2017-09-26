Sterling K. Brown Rightfully Shades The Emmys For Cutting His Speech

When his Emmys acceptance speech was cut off, Sterling K. Brown delivered the rest of his speech backstage. And now, the This Is Us actor is throwing some not-so-subtle shade at the awards show about it.
During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Brown suggested that the ceremony let Nicole Kidman speak for longer than he got to when he accepted the award for Best Actor in a Drama.
"Look, man, not everybody can be pretty Australian white women who have won Oscars in the past," Brown said to Colbert. "Not that I'm blaming her. It's not her fault."
The crowd cheered for Brown, suggesting that viewers would have liked to see more of his speech on screen, too.
Of course, the conversation is more awkward when you remember that Colbert happened to be hosting the Emmys. He explained to Brown that he tried to stop the show from playing him off — the Emmys turned up the music and dimmed the lights while Brown was on stage — but it was too late.
It sounds like Brown found a positive spin for being played off, though. "I got a chance to make the speech even longer, because I got to finish it backstage," he told Colbert. "It was perfect."
During the Late Show interview, Brown also answered in the affirmative when Colbert asked if he was happy he'd become famous later in life than many actors. Before Marshall and This Is Us, Brown became a household name for playing Christopher Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, for which he won an Emmy Award.
"I think when you get it young, you don't necessarily have the appreciation for the moment that's happening right now," Brown said of fame. Check out the full interview, which also includes Brown imitating his son's "booty dance," in the clip below.
