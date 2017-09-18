Here's Everything You Missed In Those Cut-Off Emmys Speeches

The Emmys aren't the only awards show known to play winners off the stage. The music starts rolling, a not-so-subtle clue to wrap up your speech and let the next set of presenters on stage. The 2017 Emmy Awards were no exception — but a lot of winners just kept talking.
Most notably at last night's event, Sterling K. Brown kept talking while the Emmys tried to play him off. Brown was accepting the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his portrayal of Randall Pearson in NBC's This Is Us. The award marks his second Emmy, the first being for his role as Chris Darden in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
Brown thanked the actors who had come before him to win Emmys, as well as his on-screen This Is Us costars. When the music started playing, he noted that "nobody [else] got that loud music," before thanking the show's writers, producers, and directors. And Brown gave the rest of his speech backstage, too. Here's what you missed when the show cut him off.
Here's the rest of what @SterlingKBrown would've said on stage had he not been cut off. #emmys pic.twitter.com/GY16euo163— Susan Cheng (@scheng_) September 18, 2017
Backstage, Brown thanked the This Is Us writers, producers, and directors, as well as creator Dan Fogelman, whom he called "the Hebrew hammer on which our house is built." He also thanked his wife and sons in a moving speech.
Brown wasn't the only actor cut off, either. Kate McKinnon was also played off the stage, although Brown's music did seem louder. McKinnon was cut off while thanking Hillary Clinton, whom she has portrayed on Saturday Night Live. Plus, Elisabeth Moss's Emmy speech was censored for saying her mother taught her that "You can be kind and [fucking] badass."
Clearly, stars will say what they want to, even if the music stars playing and their words are bleeped out. But McKinnon and Brown's speeches were both incredibly moving — they deserved to be able to finish them.
