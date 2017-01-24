TV reboots are more popular than ever these days, but this is one we didn't see coming: Netflix is bringing back Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The streaming service told Entertainment Weekly that the pioneering reality show, which aired on Bravo from 2003-2007 and spawned spin-offs, is being revived for a new eight-episode run. Producers are currently looking for a fresh Fab Five to aid souls in need of a total makeover. Not only will the cast be new, but the show's mission also sounds more ambitious than it once was. "In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer," reads a statement obtained by EW. "The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye is back and ready to Make America Fabulous Again. With a new Fab 5 and the show’s toughest missions to date, Queer Eye moves from the Big Apple to turn the Red States pink — one makeover at a time." Original stars Carson Kressley, Thom Filicia, Kyan Douglas, Ted Allen, and Jai Rodriguez could somehow be involved in the reboot of the hit show, which was criticized for trafficking in one-dimensional stereotypes of gay men. But we're looking forward to seeing how a new crew will represent the diverse queer community in 2017.
Advertisement