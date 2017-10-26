That idea of loneliness for “accepted” LGBTQ people like Kevin is what drives his tension with Betty. During the friends' big confrontation in the woods, Betty screams at Kevin he should have “more respect” for himself. That kind of shaming completely erases the reality of Kevin’s unfair playing ground when it comes to sex and romance for a “guy like him,” to quote Moose, in a place like Riverdale. Yes, Kevin’s friends still accept him and his sexuality, but they want him to express it on their terms. That’s why Veronica took Kevin out clubbing during a war of wills with her mom Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols). In that situation, Kevin was serving as her so-called “best gay,” with his sexuality filling a role in her odd revenge plan. He wasn't a person, he was a prop. Betty isn’t looking for the same thing right now. Instead, in “Woods,” she wants Kevin to follow a similar romantic path as her, because that’s what would make her comfortable. But, Kevin’s exploration of his own sexuality isn’t up for public debate.