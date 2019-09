New Batwoman Series Is Seeking A Lesbian Actress To Portray The Iconic Role

The CW, and Berlanti's shows in particular, have many characters who identify as members of the LGBTQ community. (Berlanti also directed teen movie Love, Simon about a closeted high schooler seeking his own rom-com ending.) However, so far, there has yet to be a titular superhero on The CW who does so. Batwoman, should it go to series (the show is only in development and has not been picked up for pilot yet), would be groundbreaking in that capacity. Giving an out actress the chance to shine in the role just seems like it's about time.