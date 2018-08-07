Why Ruby Rose's Batwoman Is A Big Deal For LGBTQ Representation

The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god.

