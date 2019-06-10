Pride Month is here! And this year’s is a particularly special one. It’s the 50th anniversary of The Stonewall Uprising, when a gay bar in NYC's Greenwich Village was raided by police looking to arrest customers on the basis of their sexual orientations and gender identities, ultimately leading to a fight for LGBTQ+ rights and acceptance that spread around the country and has continued since.
Today, Pride is so many things — a gathering of community; a celebration; a moment to stand up, speak up, be who you are, and advocate for others to do the same. And while New York is the place where it all began, there are countless parties, bars, and other events happening around the country where you can honor this historic moment, celebrate how far we’ve come, and commit to a fight for continued progress.
While you may already have a parade logged in your cal, there are so many other ways to celebrate over the course of this month. That’s why, together with Absolut Vodka, a continued LGBTQ+ ally and GLAAD partner for nearly 30 years, we’ve put together a guide to some of the best Pride events nationwide. Find your state in the map below, and click through to start mapping out your own personal Pride calendar.
New York
June 29
WE Party
June 30
Luv Boat Cruise
June 30
Pride Float
