I’m Queer, I’m Christian, & Here’s How My Religion Is Failing Me

While I was in Atlanta, I also met up with Jackie Hill-Perry. Her list of titles and accomplishments is long, but among other things she is a Christian author and an "ex-lesbian." Our lives and our beliefs could not be more different but, despite our fundamental disagreements, we made it a priority to listen to each other. I still don't know what to do with our conversation. It was huge to hear Jackie acknowledge the hurt in the queer community caused by Christians, but what good is acknowledgement without action? Is it progress if no hearts or minds were changed? Did I challenge her enough, too little? I don't think arguments inspire healing, but invisibility doesn't help either. I'm hopeful the dialogue started in Atlanta will serve as an invitation.