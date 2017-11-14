Why Refinery29 Created A Gender Identity Glossary

With this revolution comes a push for a new way of talking about gender. New labels and pronouns that seek to provide once-alienated people with a sense of self and a concise way to express their identities to the world have flooded the English lexicon. The trouble is, the world outside where these conversations are happening hasn’t caught up to it yet. That’s partly because learning a new language is hard, especially when that language is highly personal and constantly evolving — but it’s also because this new language asks us to completely reconsider what we thought we already knew. Whether someone is trans or absolutely comfortable with their sex (or somewhere else on the spectrum), navigating the ever-expanding list of gender terms can be fraught. How do we have a meaningful dialogue if people are so fearful of making a misstep?