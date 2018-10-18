Skip navigation!
Rebecca Adams
Sex
Everything You Need To Know About Having Sex With PCOS
Rebecca Adams
Oct 18, 2018
It's Not You
2017 Shut Down My Love Life, But Here's How I'm Turning It Around
Maria Del Russo
Dec 7, 2017
Home For The Holidays
Do We Owe Explanations To The People We Ghost?
Maria Del Russo
Dec 3, 2017
Home For The Holidays
I'm A Nightmare Ex-Girlfriend — & I'm Cool With That
There are certain things about myself that I’ve had to come to grips with when it comes to sex, dating, and relationships. I’m not a “cool girl;”
by
Maria Del Russo
Gender Nation
Why Refinery29 Created A Gender Identity Glossary
In case you haven’t heard, we’re in the middle of a gender revolution. We aren’t merely male or female. We’re trans; we’re gender-fluid; we’re
by
Rebecca Adams
Gender Nation
The Gender Identity Terms You Need To Know
Transgender and gender-non conforming people tell us what words like "gender queer," "non-binary," and "skoliosexual" mean to them.
by
Rebecca Adams
Mind
11 Images That People With Anxiety Will Understand
The most common mental illness in the U.S. is anxiety disorder, with 40 million people currently diagnosed. This number does not include the many people
by
Rebecca Adams
It's Not You
My "Not-Serious" Relationships Have Meant More To Me Than My "Ser...
A few months ago, I was on a date with a guy when he asked me the second-date question I hate the most: “When was your last serious relationship?” I
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
Why I'm Happy I Haven't Met "The One" Yet
I turned 27 this past March, and it was a birthday of realizations. I realized that when someone suggests moving your birthday party to a warehouse
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I'm Sick Of Hearing That Love Will Come When I Stop Looking ...
I was lucky to have grown up with two parents who pushed me and my brothers equally to achieve our goals in life. My father always told me that, in order
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
Why I'm Done Being Mysterious On Dates
I was recently rewatching old episodes of Sex and the City, cry-laughing at how poorly the show holds up in today’s modern dating culture (it’s bad,
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How I Got Back Into The Dating Game After A Long Hiatus
I deleted all of my dating apps for the first time ever around this time last year. I was completely burnt out on dating, since I’d been treating my
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
Why Text Arguing Can Be Better Than IRL
“I have some things I want to discuss. Can we meet in person and chat?” For me, those are some of the scariest words that could ever flash across my
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
We Need To Change The Conversation Around Interracial Dating
As much as I love sharing my dating stories, there are a lot of experiences that I haven't had. That's why, as part of It’s Not You, I'll be talking to
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
First Dates Don’t Mean All That Much To Me — Here’s Why
Being one of the token single women in your friend group means that you become numb to certain conversations and situations. Last New Year’s Eve, it
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
The 4 Worst Dates I've Ever Been On
I used to look at dating in New York as a pure numbers game. I figured that the more men I met up with for drinks, the sooner I'd find myself in a
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
What It's Like To Date As A Muslim Woman
As much as I love sharing my dating stories, there are a lot of experiences that I haven't had. That's why, as part of It’s Not You, I'll be talking to
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I Don't Believe That You'll "Just Know" When Someone Is...
We’re in the midst of wedding season, which means everyone on your Instagram feed is getting hitched in overt fashion — ceremony hashtag included.
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How I Keep From Being Cynical When Dating Totally Sucks
I used to never understand people who would wax poetic about the beginnings of relationships. They’d go on about how much they loved the new-ness of
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How To Handle The Scary, Sad, No-Good Single Days
When you start writing about your romantic life, people tend to assume certain things about you. Over the weekend, a guy asked if I felt pressure to seek
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I'm No Longer Dating People Who Are "Relationship Material"
The first online dating profile I ever set up was on OkCupid when I was 21. I remember taking a lot of time on it — making sure to pick the exact words
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
What I Learned From Dating Myself
I have a strong aversion to walking into places first. It’s true — if I’m out with family or friends, I’ll always try to be the first to the
by
Maria Del Russo
Sex
The Postpartum Sex Issue We Need To Talk About
My Ob/Gyn has a great head of hair for a man his age, I remember thinking as I looked down between my legs, my feet in the stirrups at my six-week
by
Stephanie Dolgoff
Sex
Think The Female Orgasm Is Elusive? Let These 6 Women Explain
For decades, society has marveled over the elusive female orgasm, mostly in the form of questions. How does it work? Why does it happen? Does it even
by
Rebecca Adams
It's Not You
What You Can Actually Learn From Being Single
There’s this weird thing that a lot of us do when we find ourselves at the end of a relationship. We’ll be out with friends, sifting through the
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
Why I Finally Accepted Being An "Intimidating" Woman
A few weeks ago, I posted a survey to my Twitter, asking my followers what they wanted to see in this column. (It’s still live, so you can feel free to
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How Not "Defining The Relationship" Got Me Exactly What I Wanted
There are certain things in life I meander through: cooking dinner, long walks through Central Park, and paying my rent. But, for the most part, I rush
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How I Realized I'm The Worst Kind Of Person To Date
The other night, I was scrolling through my text messages, trying to find my group chat with my friends, when I came across a message from a guy I’d met
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I Googled Myself Right Out Of A Healthy Relationship
I’ve never been great at deciding things on my own. I blame it on the fact that I’m a Pisces — we fish tend to be more than a little wishy washy.
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I Completely Lost Myself Trying To Be “The Cool Girl”
From the time I was in elementary school, I was aware of the fact that there was a certain breed of woman that straight guys preferred: the Cool Girl. I
by
Maria Del Russo
