Don’t get me wrong: I’m not someone who shies away from confrontation or a healthy argument. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that, when it comes to certain types of conflicts, I’m much better in writing. In person, I can sometimes let my feelings get the best of me during particularly heated arguments, so writing things out allows me to take a step back and consider what I’m saying before it actually leaves my mouth. Engaging via text also allows me to know exactly what the person wants to talk about before I sit down so I can decide if I even want to engage IRL. (If there’s one thing I’ve learned from watching The Sopranos, it’s that you never go into a place without knowing what you’re up against.) So why is text-fighting often considered the immature, inconsiderate route?