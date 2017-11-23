Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
It’s Not You
It's Not You
I’m Ready To Tell My Relatives How Single I Am
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
2017 Shut Down My Love Life, But Here's How I'm Turning It Around
by
Maria Del Russo
Home For The Holidays
Do We Owe Explanations To The People We Ghost?
by
Maria Del Russo
Home For The Holidays
I'm A Nightmare Ex-Girlfriend — & I'm Cool With That
by
Maria Del Russo
More from It's Not You
It's Not You
I’m The Only Single Person In My Friend Group — Here’s Why
Maria Del Russo
Nov 23, 2017
It's Not You
I'm A Trans Woman, & I Feel Pressure To Be A Mother One Day
Maria Del Russo
Nov 16, 2017
It's Not You
My "Not-Serious" Relationships Have Meant More To Me Than My "Serious" Ones
Maria Del Russo
Nov 9, 2017
It's Not You
Why I'm Happy I Haven't Met "The One" Yet
I turned 27 this past March, and it was a birthday of realizations. I realized that when someone suggests moving your birthday party to a warehouse concert
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How Surviving Breast Cancer Changed One Woman's Dating Life
As much as I love sharing my dating stories, there are a lot of experiences that I haven't had. That's why, as part of It’s Not You, I'll
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I'm Sick Of Hearing That Love Will Come When I Stop Looking For It
I was lucky to have grown up with two parents who pushed me and my brothers equally to achieve our goals in life. My father always told me that, in order t
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
Why I'm Done Being Mysterious On Dates
I was recently rewatching old episodes of Sex and the City, cry-laughing at how poorly the show holds up in today’s modern dating culture (it’s bad, gu
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How I Got Back Into The Dating Game After A Long Hiatus
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
Why Text Arguing Can Be Better Than IRL
“I have some things I want to discuss. Can we meet in person and chat?” For me, those are some of the scariest words that could ever flash across my iP
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
We Need To Change The Conversation Around Interracial Dating
As much as I love sharing my dating stories, there are a lot of experiences that I haven't had. That's why, as part of It’s Not You, I'll
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
First Dates Don’t Mean All That Much To Me — Here’s Why
Being one of the token single women in your friend group means that you become numb to certain conversations and situations. Last New Year’s Eve, it didn
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
The 4 Worst Dates I've Ever Been On
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
We Need To Change The Conversation Around THIS Dating Taboo
Someone isn't a bad person if they're just interested in casual sex — but YOU may be wrong depending on how you handle the situation.
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
What It's Like To Date As A Muslim Woman
As much as I love sharing my dating stories, there are a lot of experiences that I haven't had. That's why, as part of It’s Not You, I'll
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I Don't Believe That You'll "Just Know" When Someone Is The One
We’re in the midst of wedding season, which means everyone on your Instagram feed is getting hitched in overt fashion — ceremony hashtag included. Sinc
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How I Keep From Being Cynical When Dating Totally Sucks
I used to never understand people who would wax poetic about the beginnings of relationships. They’d go on about how much they loved the new-ness of ever
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How To Handle The Scary, Sad, No-Good Single Days
When you start writing about your romantic life, people tend to assume certain things about you. Over the weekend, a guy asked if I felt pressure to seek o
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I'm No Longer Dating People Who Are "Relationship Material"
The first online dating profile I ever set up was on OkCupid when I was 21. I remember taking a lot of time on it — making sure to pick the exact words t
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
What I Learned From Dating Myself
I have a strong aversion to walking into places first. It’s true — if I’m out with family or friends, I’ll always try to be the first to the door,
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
What You Can Actually Learn From Being Single
There’s this weird thing that a lot of us do when we find ourselves at the end of a relationship. We’ll be out with friends, sifting through the rubble
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
Why I Finally Accepted Being An "Intimidating" Woman
A few weeks ago, I posted a survey to my Twitter, asking my followers what they wanted to see in this column. (It’s still live, so you can feel free to a
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
The One Relationship I Didn't Expect To Find On Bumble
I used to treat my dating apps the same way I’d treat trips to the gym — as a means to an end. I wanted my ass to be an inch higher than it is, so I’
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How Not "Defining The Relationship" Got Me Exactly What I Wanted
There are certain things in life I meander through: cooking dinner, long walks through Central Park, and paying my rent. But, for the most part, I rush eve
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
How I Realized I'm The Worst Kind Of Person To Date
The other night, I was scrolling through my text messages, trying to find my group chat with my friends, when I came across a message from a guy I’d met
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I Googled Myself Right Out Of A Healthy Relationship
I’ve never been great at deciding things on my own. I blame it on the fact that I’m a Pisces — we fish tend to be more than a little wishy washy. And
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I Completely Lost Myself Trying To Be “The Cool Girl”
From the time I was in elementary school, I was aware of the fact that there was a certain breed of woman that straight guys preferred: the Cool Girl. I ma
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
It's Time To Call "Ghosting" What It Really Is
Two days ago, I yelled at my computer after reading a series of articles across the web. In them, the writers describe the exact relationship I currently f
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
Internet Dating Advice Is Notoriously Terrible — So I Fixed It
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
I Dated An Adam Sackler – & Here's Why I'm Ready To Say Goodbye
It was May of 2012, and I’d just moved into my first apartment in Manhattan after graduating college when my roommate sat me down on the couch and forced
by
Maria Del Russo
It's Not You
Deleting My Dating Apps Was The Best Decision Ever
My first flirtation with online dating was in early 2011 during my junior year of college. I’d finally broken up with my first (and worst) boyfriend, and
by
Maria Del Russo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted