“I know! I have to remind myself. [Laughs] So this guy, whatever, dream boat, finally comes and takes that next step. I would assume he’s already spoken to his parents about it. Actually, he’s had to already have spoken to his parents. He can’t make these decisions without them. So his parents have given him the okay to move forward. Then he would have to approach my dad and mom and introduce himself to them and kind of ask for permission that way. And then both families would meet and feel each other out. See if there were any mutual friends just to get more insight about that person’s character and that family’s character and the reputation that they have. And then, if both families have approved it, then we would get married.”