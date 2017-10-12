That said, I do have a tendency to overshare and overstate my emotions way too early in dating situations. I remember a particularly cringe-worthy episode with a guy I'd met at a party and had been casually dating for a few weeks. Things were going great with us, but I was struggling to find an apartment to move into post-college, and the stress was starting to get to me. In a particularly crazed text exchange, I told him that if I didn't find an apartment, I'd have to move home to New Jersey, and that freaked me the hell out because I really liked him and I didn't know where that would leave us. He was, understandably, a little freaked out — we hadn't been dating long enough for us to be an "us" yet, and the fact that I was factoring him into my plans so soon read as desperation. Things ended pretty swiftly after that, which is why I started my cursed experiment in mysteriousness.