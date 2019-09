How To Handle The Scary, Sad, No-Good Single Days

Then, over a glass of wine with my fabulous friend Marie-Laure a few weeks ago, I explained to her that I’d been feeling off this spring. “Well, a lot happened to you,” she said. And then everything snapped into focus. I was hurt by the breakup, but I was devastated by my grandmother’s death. She and I were close, and she always knew that being single was something that bothered me , so it bothered her that I was bothered. She wanted me to meet someone so I could be happy. When she was gone, I felt so much sadness over the fact that she’d never get to see me fall in love and get married. It felt unfair — especially when I saw people around me hitting those milestones at the same time I was grieving. It’s still something I’m bitter over.