But let’s be real — giving cutesy names to behavior that we don’t like doesn’t just make us feel better. It normalizes the behavior. If every time you decided to breadcrumb or ghost, you had to actually think, I’m about to completely ditch this person who has shown genuine interest in me without giving them an explanation, because I don’t want to see them anymore and I’m too lazy to consider their feelings, we’d probably be less likely to do that. But instead, we can say "I totally ghosted that person," chuckle, and move on. At the end of the day, we say we "ghost" to avoid recognizing that other people have emotions, and we say we’ve been "ghosted" to mask our very real emotions after their existence has been denied.