The Weird Instagram Side Effect That Comes From Online Dating

That, of course, never happened. And after flipping out to my friends about how insane this entire situation was, I realized something: This guy had told me exactly who he was. He was a flakey dude. In fact, all of the random guys who now occupy my Instagram followers are flakey dudes. They’re men who are interested in the idea of a person, but are wholly uninterested in digging deeper. Because that’s what my Instagram represents — the shiny, but shallow, parts of Maria. My life isn’t all poké bowls for lunch and trips to Paris. The majority of the time, I’m eating my plates of eggs benedict before I get a chance to take a photo of them or am watching The Golden Girls on a random Tuesday. These dudes aren’t interested in those parts of me. And that’s a shame, because those are the parts I like the most.