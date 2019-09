Do We Owe Explanations To The People We Ghost?

Once, I went on a second date with a guy, and we ended up dancing drunkenly to Justin Bieber at a dive bar. He ultimately failed my naked test , so I decided I didn’t want to see him again. He texted me after the date, but never asked me out again, so we just kind of let the inevitable fade out happen organically. Flash forward three months, and I bumped into him on the street in SoHo. We chatted a bit, and then he said, “Why did you ghost me?” I was totally shocked, because I’d read the fact that he’d never set up a third date as evidence that he was just as apathetic about the situation as I was. When I told him as much, he said he’d actually wanted to go out again — he just figured I would have mentioned it if I did. Sure, I didn’t outright ignore his texts and officially ghost him (in my opinion, at least), but if I knew that I wasn’t interested in him, it wouldn’t have killed me to send a quick text telling him I’d had fun but don’t see a future for us.