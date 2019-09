2017 Shut Down My Love Life, But Here's How I'm Turning It Around

He was right. I’d slowly allowed myself to turn into a cynic and a bit of a misandrist when it came to my interactions with men. But could you really blame me? Look at the fucking year we’re living in. We have a man in the White House who is on tape admitting to sexual assault. Donald Trump is also currently endorsing Roy Moore — a man accused of sexual misconduct against teenagers, some as young as 14to fill a senate seat in order to have the votes to help him fulfill a vow to confirm only anti-choice judges to the Supreme Court . Meanwhile, America now has a laundry list of powerful men being accused of sexual harassment and assault. So is it any wonder that women who have sex with men are messaging and tweeting me daily talking about how 2017 has shut down their sex drives? As a straight woman with my own #MeToo stories, is it really a stretch to imagine that I have felt sick at the prospect of going on yet another first date? It’s fucking exhausting.