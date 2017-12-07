2017 Shut Down My Love Life, But Here's How I'm Turning It Around

So of course, my first question was, “What can I do to change this?” His answer: I had to make peace with my father. Who we are as humans isn’t determined by our voting records or political views. None of us have the correct answers 100% of the time, but I was treating my father like he and his beliefs were evil, while I and mine were the absolute pinnacle of goodness. That isn’t fair, and it isn’t necessarily true, either. And even though our views are different, I love him as a person. So I apologised, I forgave him for his part in our feud, and we made a pact to no longer talk politics. I know my decision to not discuss politics with a person who disagrees with me is a privilege that I have as a white, cis woman. But when it came down to it, I had to choose between arguing with a wall and having a loving relationship with my father. I chose the latter.