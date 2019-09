How Coachella Can Combat Gender Inequality

Looking back at Coachella line-ups from the past, it's obvious the festival has heard the years of complaints about gender equality and has stepped up its bookings for females. This year is its most female-friendly line-up yet, and the past two years, including Lady Gaga's turn as the fest's second female headliner in 2017 , have shown steady progress in gender equity. Coachella sets the tone for every other festival. There are numerous bands who go from it to playing Governor's Ball to Bonnaroo to Lollapalooza and every small festival in between, and that's the backbone of their summer touring plan. It's no stretch to say they created and lead the festival industry as we know it in America. If they come on board with an initiative like Keychange, it would not only send a signal that they want to be leaders in the push for equality for women in music, but it would completely change the livelihoods of many women in bands.