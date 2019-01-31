I’m Queer, I’m Christian, & Here’s How My Religion Is Failing Me

There are exceptions, however. While I was in Atlanta, I also met up with Jackie Hill-Perry. Her list of titles and accomplishments is long, but among other things she is a Christian author and an “ex-lesbian.” Our lives and our beliefs could not be more different but, despite our fundamental disagreements, we made it a priority to listen to each other. And amongst all our differences, we still found common ground: The acknowledgement that many in the Christian community has caused harm to the queer community. But what good is acknowledgement without action? Is it progress if no hearts or minds were changed? Did I challenge her enough, too little? It’s with this that I’m hoping the dialogue started in Atlanta will serve as an invitation to create progress. The table is set. I’m pulling up a chair. Will you break bread with me?