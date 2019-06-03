Coming Out As Gay In Your 20s, 30s, And 40s

I was still with James when I first kissed Sarah, earlier this year. Sarah and I had already known each other for a few years – she was one of those people you love and think are great but I didn’t think any more of it. We kissed at carnival, a little drunk, and it was like something clicked. I felt very clear in my desire that day and told her straight away, something like, “I’ve got a crush on you." We immediately started hanging out a lot but something about it felt safe – like it wouldn’t really jeopardize my relationship, because I couldn’t imagine her, someone who’d been openly gay for a long time, wanting to date a straight woman who had a boyfriend. I guess my boyfriend couldn’t imagine that either so he was pretty relaxed about us spending time together. In hindsight, I think that was a pretty naïve attitude for all of us to have.