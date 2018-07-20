Skip navigation!
Amelia Abraham
Queer Voices
The Difficulties Of Dating When No One Knows You're Gay
Amelia Abraham
Jul 20, 2018
Wellness
It’s Only Blood — What Every Woman Should Know About Period Poverty
Amelia Abraham
May 22, 2018
World News
This Is What It's Like For Girls Growing Up In Gaza
Amelia Abraham
Aug 7, 2017
Beauty
13 Photos That Break Down Stereotypes Of Non-Binary People
French-Canadian photographer Laurence Philomene is the kind of 23-year-old that leaves us quaking with admiration; they’ve shot for brands from Teen
by
Amelia Abraham
Books & Art
Ariel Levy On The Illusion Of "Having It All"
Ariel Levy is a journalist’s journalist. Which is to say, she’s idolized by young women writers everywhere. Rising through the ranks of New York
by
Amelia Abraham
Fashion
Is The Fashion Industry Doing Enough To Represent Trans People?
Hari Nef, Andreja Pejić, Valentina Sampaio – today, a handful of openly transgender supermodels walk the catwalks of international fashion weeks, snag
by
Amelia Abraham
Books & Art
Photographing Black, Female, HIV Positive Power
Kia LaBeija, real name Kia Michelle Benbow, is many things: a photographer, a dancer, an activist; a queer, black female who was born HIV positive. Her
by
Amelia Abraham
Sex & Relationships
What It’s Like To Do Sex Work In Amsterdam
Amsterdam’s sex industry can be divisive; for tourists, the flagrancy with which the city’s brothels line the streets give the place a sense of
by
Amelia Abraham
Hair
9 Women On Why They Shaved Their Heads
There was a time when, in some circles, a shaved head meant you were a skinhead, and a time when it stood for being gender-queer. But while in some
by
Amelia Abraham
Beauty
How I Feel About My Tattoos, Years Later
There are different levels of tattoo regret. I know this because I only regret the tattoo of a heart behind my ear a little bit. And the sketchy outline
by
Amelia Abraham
World News
What It's Really Like To Live In Turkey Right Now
I first met the journalist and author Ece Temelkuran in Istanbul's Cihangir — a district filled with coffee shops, trendy bars, and boutiques. It is a
by
Amelia Abraham
World News
Why LGBT People See Orlando Differently
This story was originally published on Refinery29's U.K. site. The views expressed here are the author's own. On Sunday night, British political
by
Amelia Abraham
Spirit
Family Matters: Drag Queens Pose With Their Moms For Mother's Day
“My autobiography would be called... 'Hijabs to Hollywood',” says Amrou, sitting on a faded avocado green sofa in his living room. Amrou’s in full
by
Amelia Abraham
World News
This Country's Government Wants To Restrict Abortion Access
The United States isn't the only place where women are on the front lines of the fight over abortion access. Thousands flooded the streets of Warsaw
by
Amelia Abraham
World News
The World Reacts To Brussels Bombing
Dozens are feared dead in Belgium's capital after a trio of explosions rocked the city of Brussels. "What we feared has happened, we were hit by blind
by
Amelia Abraham
World News
Malala Pushes For Education For Syrian Refugee Children
The heartbreaking Syrian refugee crisis is keeping an estimated 700,000 children out of the classroom. Malala Yousafzai wants to change that. The
by
Amelia Abraham
World News
University In Pakistan Reopens Days After Horrific Attack
Update: Bacha Khan University reopened Monday, BBC News reports. The school is organizing a "peace walk" through the city of Charsadda, and classes will
by
Amelia Abraham
Fashion
This U.K. School Is Axing Gendered Uniforms
A British boarding school has decided to do away with rules concerning its mandatory uniforms, allowing students to attire themselves according to gender
by
Amelia Abraham
World News
ISIS Reportedly Holding Up To 3,500 Women And Children As Slaves
A new report from the United Nations suggests an estimated 3,500 people - mostly women and children – are being held as slaves within territories
by
Amelia Abraham
