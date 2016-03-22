"What we feared has happened, we were hit by blind attacks," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said following two explosions at Zaventem Airport and a third at a Metro station in the suburb of Maalbeek, according to The Associated Press and other outlets.
“This is a dark moment for our nation. We need calm and solidarity,” he said. “We know that there are many dead, many injured.”
At least one of the explosions is believed to have been caused by a suicide bomber, according to Belgium's top prosecutor. The explosions, just four months after more than 100 people were killed in attacks across Paris, drew swift condemnation from leaders across Europe.
"Terrorists struck Brussels but it was Europe that was targeted — and all the world that is concerned," French President Francois Hollande reportedly said.
President Barack Obama, speaking in Cuba Tuesday morning, condemned the attacks and said "we will do whatever it takes to support our friends and allies in bringing to justice those who are responsible."
“This is yet another reminder that the world must unite, we must be together, regardless of nationality or race or faith, in fighting against the scourge of terrorism,” he said. “We can and will defeat those who threaten the safety and security of people all around the world.”
World leaders, presidential candidates, celebrities, media organizations, and more have commented on Twitter to express their shock and condolences. Below are some responses to morning's atrocities in Brussels, and the messages being sent to those who have lost a loved one.
I strongly condemn these hateful attacks. Our thoughts go out to the victims and their families. We stand united against terrorism.— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) March 22, 2016
On Bourse square in #Brussels, people writing chalk messages of peace and resilience pic.twitter.com/fiMgBhDHaR— Aurélien Breeden (@aurelienbrd) March 22, 2016
I am shocked and concerned by the events in Brussels. We will do everything we can to help.— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 22, 2016
Image from @lemondefr making its way around social media. #Brussels pic.twitter.com/oKj0JFDwfA— TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 22, 2016
Eiffel Tower to light up in colours of Belgian flag 🇧🇪 "in solidarity" with #Brusselshttps://t.co/O3W8C2J1dW pic.twitter.com/sSavjkLhC0— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 22, 2016
My heart is filled with grief, but it will not fill with hate. That is what terror demands, and I shall not give it. https://t.co/ryS6dnHQsv— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 22, 2016
Our hearts break for the men and women of Brussels this morning: https://t.co/Z3zl8ArMCG— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2016
Our hearts go out to the many impacted by today's attacks in Brussels.— American Red Cross (@RedCross) March 22, 2016
Do you all remember how beautiful and safe a place Brussels was. Not anymore, it is from a different world! U.S. must be vigilant and smart!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2016
.@HillaryClinton statement on the Brussels terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/OvZELZoiYJ— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 22, 2016
Cartoons of a crying Tintin are used to pay tribute to Brussels https://t.co/X0KuoWYO2d pic.twitter.com/ZL8RsY6qz6— Mashable (@mashable) March 22, 2016
Terrorists will never destroy Belgium! #Brussels #Bruxelles #mannekenpeace pic.twitter.com/68Nl5X2W9v— Alconis (@Alconis) March 22, 2016
#JeSuisBruxelles trends in wake of #Brussels bombings https://t.co/j25oNMpZTR pic.twitter.com/g1IXXSxU37— Yahoo Canada (@YahooCanada) March 22, 2016