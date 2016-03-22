The city of Brussels has been shaken by three attacks this morning, at around 8am local time; two explosions at Zaventem Airport and a third at a Metro station in the suburb of Maalbeek.
Current reports from the BBC claim that 10 people have been found dead at the scene of the Airport attack, and a further 20 people have been killed in the Metro blast, with 106 injured. The attacks were carried out by suicide bombers, and Islamic State group have claimed responsibility. Three days of mourning have been declared in Belgium.
"For the terrorists, the aim is to show they can still terrorise, mobilise and polarise with violence," writes Guardian foreign correspondent Jason Burke, "This is not so much about revenge, but simply demonstrating a continued capability."
My thoughts are with the proud people of #Brussels. They fought Nazis in WW2 and can see off these religious fanatics.— Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) March 22, 2016
Shocking and sickening scenes in Brussels today. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected.— Sadiq Khan MP (@SadiqKhan) March 22, 2016
This is a tragedy. The fact that misogynists and racists see it as an occasion to attack individuals says everything about them. #brussels— Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) March 22, 2016
World leaders are taking a hard line response to what they believe to be deliberate acts of terror committed this morning, as others call for improved security in Brussels, home of the EU headquarters.
I am shocked and concerned by the events in Brussels. We will do everything we can to help.— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 22, 2016
I will be chairing a COBRA meeting on the events in Brussels later this morning.— David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 22, 2016
British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn expressed his solidarity with those affected via Twitter:
I am extremely concerned for all caught up in unfolding events in Brussels. Solidarity with emergency services & those affected.— Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) March 22, 2016
Brussels, de facto capital of the EU, is also the jihadist capital of Europe. And the Remainers dare to say we're safer in the EU! #Brexit— Allison Pearson (@allisonpearson) March 22, 2016
Next time you hear someone say we are safer IN the EU - remember Brussels. Seen as the heart of Europe, it is now jihadi central. #brexit— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) March 22, 2016
Do you all remember how beautiful and safe a place Brussels was. Not anymore, it is from a different world! U.S. must be vigilant and smart!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2016
Yes,US must be vigilant & smart-and not nominate nor elect YOU#StayOutOfIt-#DonaldTrump#Brussels#BrusselsAttack— Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) March 22, 2016
https://t.co/MR8K8hMiTa
Below are some more of the world's responses to this morning's atrocities in Brussels, and the messages being sent to those who have lost a loved one. Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Brussels and France are on high security alert.
Thinking of the people of Brussels this morning ...hold on to each other tightly— Annie Mac (@AnnieMac) March 22, 2016
A dark day for Brussels. Our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible attack & their families #brusselsattack pic.twitter.com/aO8SgRotNn— Amnesty EU (@AmnestyEU) March 22, 2016
Thoughts with those affected by awful attacks in Brussels. For British people worried about friends or relatives call 020 7008 1500— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) March 22, 2016
My thoughts and prayers for Brussels this morning and for anyone killed or hurt in these terrible attacks and the families and loved ones.— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) March 22, 2016