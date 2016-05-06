The thing that strikes me when I see Finn, Jacob, and Chester with their mums, is how overwhelmingly comfortable they seem together, even with the boys wearing garish makeup and showy outfits. Undoubtedly, there would have been a time in the past when the boys’ mothers would have found it more difficult to come to terms with their sons's choices either for personal reasons, or because they were worried that society would punish these men for breeching the boundaries of masculinity. Now, however, we live in the age of Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Conchita Wurst winning the Eurovision Song Contest. Things are different.



“We’re living in a time when drag seems to be more popular than ever,” acknowledges Finn. “But just 'cause it feels like loads of people are doing it, that doesn’t devalue it. It’s still an important way for people to access parts of their life or their heritage or their future; dressing up like this helps people to understand their identities.”



Finn says drag has given him the confidence to be who he is, “but that’s also built on the support my family has given me.” He thinks for a moment: “On the other hand, drag is a ‘fuck you’ to the institution, so if my family were one of those things that were restricting me, then maybe drag would be a rebellion against them too. You can do drag with the support of your family but if you didn’t have that, I could see how your need to do drag could become even more personal.”

