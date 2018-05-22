It’s Only Blood — What Every Woman Should Know About Period Poverty

"The other thing is the quote I start the book with — a girl in Kampala tells me the boys tease the girls on their periods, and I said: 'Don’t you get angry?' And she said, 'No. Because we don’t keep clean.' But they haven’t been able to! The blame falls on the girl, not the person making fun or teasing her. We need information and knowledge about what menstruation is and how to handle it. There’s a gap there. A lot of girls there told me all they know is to keep it a secret, try to keep clean, and stay away from boys, so at school, all they can think about is, 'What if there are stains?' 'How can I stand up to answer a question?' 'What if the cloth falls out?' The girls I interviewed in Uganda described this emotional stress, not just on the days of the period but the days before. It makes it difficult to concentrate but also affects your self-esteem."