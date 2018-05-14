It’s Only Blood – What Every Woman Should Know About Period Poverty

Well, a reusable pad is more efficient than a cloth, as it’s better at absorbing blood and you can attach them to the panties by clips. The women I met in a village outside Bangalore said they had been trying out different kinds of menstrual protection, and for them the choice would be the reusable pads because they did not have the possibility to deal with waste. But the schoolgirls in Africa wanted disposable pads because it was too complicated to manage reusable pads, in terms of washing and drying them properly. Some NGOs give out cups, which work if you have water to wash it. Environmentally, it’s a great thing because it’s reusable – but how do you make sure only one person uses it? That’s a problem that can lead to the spread of disease. They can also be difficult to use if you have experienced FGM. Cups are financially viable in the long term but expensive the first time you buy them. So it depends who you are and what resources you have. I’m thinking the best thing would be disposables that are biodegradable, produced locally, and not too expensive.