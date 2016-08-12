

Meanwhile, amid the chaos, Temelkuran occupies a dubious position. A critic of both Erdoğan and Gülen, she sits in neither one camp nor the other. But she fears getting caught in the ongoing crossfire between the two parties. She talked to Refinery29 from Istanbul about her opinions on the state of Turkey and how the rest of the world might try to make sense of last month’s uprising.



After the June bombing at Ataturk Airport, you wrote an article for The New York Times about how people in Istanbul seemed to be indifferent. I was shocked. What has it been like after the coup?

"The problem when answering this question is there is not only one Turkey in Turkey. If you’re a person affiliated with the Fethullah Gülen movement [the people suspected of being behind the coup], you are living in a horror story. If you are a supporter of AKP [Erdogan's party], then you are celebrating on the streets. If you are a person who criticized them both, for instance like me, well, it feels like you're standing still, praying not to become a target for a bullet.



"Right now feels like sitting and waiting for yet another delicate political climate to pass. In Turkey, we've become masters at this — masters of adaptation. In order to keep their sanity, Turkish people have developed improved skills of indifference. You have to. Not only because of the frequent terror attacks of the last year, but also the regular shifts in the political climate. It’s like living in a bumper car."