Yes, it is true I lost my job as a journalist because of the critical articles I wrote. It was in 2012. I was in Tunisia writing my second novel already, Women Who Blow on Knots. The worst part wasn't getting fired, the worst thing was how the AKP trolls treated me afterwards. I cannot remember how many porno accounts they opened online in my name. But I have been outspoken not only about the government but also about the Gülen movement. Oh those articles they wrote in Gülen papers about me, saying that I should be imprisoned right away... it was magic that I survived it. Anyways, afterwards I decided to go back to literature and I did. I thought I had better things to do than getting into a fight with organised and mobilised ignorance. Now I mostly write articles in English, and only write literature in my mother tongue. I guess a woman should be like a phoenix in a part of the world where justice is so rare.Maybe because of the things that I have been through I am not a big fan of the word hope. I am more into the word determination. My determination at the moment is to tell the story of Turkey from those people's point of view who have been dismissed. My mother was imprisoned when she was a Leftist student in the 1971 coup and my father, as a young lawyer, rescued her from the hands of generals. This is the family I was born into. These are decent people, and the story of people like them has not been told. These are people who believed that there could have been a Turkey without political Islam, one with equal and dignified citizens. They dreamed of a country that could break away from the vicious cycle I have been talking about. Generations paid for this dream like in Iran, Iraq, Syria or Lebanon or even in Afghanistan. It is almost like Persepolis – over and over again. My dream right now is just to tell this story.