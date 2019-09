I first met the journalist and author Ece Temelkuran in Istanbul's Cihangir – a district filled with coffee shops, trendy bars and boutiques. It is a far cry from the devastated city we have seen on TV screens in recent weeks. Here, over beers, she talked to me about her country's psyche almost as if the place were a person – a person conflicted in their politics, consumed by their religion and with deteriorating mental health.This is, in a way, what Ece's new book does. Titled Turkey, The Insane and The Melancholy, it is a look at the country's history, using relics such as photos of politicians and nationalistic slogans as launching pads to ask, 'What does it mean to be Turkish anyway?' In doing so, the book tells a story that runs from the start of the Ottoman Empire through to the Gezi Park protests of 2013, where protesters staged a mass sit-in to demonstrate (mostly) against Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan 's authoritarian brand of leadership.Since the events of Gezi – where more than 8,000 injuries were recorded – things have hardly calmed down in Turkey. In the last year alone , there have been 14 bombings in the country, which many view as the gateway between the Middle East and Europe. Some of these attacks are thought to have been engineered by ISIS, in a retaliation towards Turkey's alignment with allied forces fighting ISIS in Syria. Others have been attributed to the PKK, the Kurdistan Workers' Party, who have long been angered by Turkey's denial of rights to Kurdish citizens.Then, less than a month ago, on the 15th of July, a military coup took place in Istanbul. Armed forces sieged broadcast buildings and took hostages. Erdoğan, still President, managed to quash the uprising, with the number of people killed during the struggle reported at around 300. The subsequent fallout has been intense; Turks thought to be associated with suspected coup organiser, a Muslim cleric called Fethullah Gülen, have either been incarcerated, lost their jobs, or disappeared. Amnesty International have reported human rights breaches spanning torture to execution, which the government have denied.Meanwhile, amidst the chaos, Ece Temelkuran occupies a dubious position. A critic of both Erdoğan and Gülen, she sits in neither one camp nor the other, but fears getting caught in the ongoing crossfire between the two parties. Below, she talked to Refinery29 from Istanbul about her opinions on the state of Turkey and how the rest of the world might try to make sense of last month’s uprising.The problem when answering this question is there is not only one Turkey in Turkey. If you’re a person affiliated with the Fethullah Gülen movement [the people suspected of being behind the coup] you are living in a horror story, if you are a supporter of AKP [Erdogan's party] then you are celebrating on the streets. If you are a person who criticised them both, for instance like me, well, it feels like you're standing still, praying not to become a target for a stray bullet.Right now feels like sitting and waiting for yet another delicate political climate to pass. In Turkey we've become masters at this – masters of adaptation. In order to keep their sanity, Turkish people have developed improved skills of indifference. You have to. Not only because of the frequent terror attacks of the last year but also the regular shifts in the political climate. It’s like living in a bumper car.Of course – it’s a vicious cycle of Revanchist politics in Turkey. The story from the very beginning has been one where whoever pulls the strings builds a system through which they can vanish their political rivals, and you end up with a polarised society; one's victory is another's tragedy. The repetition of this through history is stupefying. It’s why I called my recent novel about the 1980 coup Cycle: Time of Mute Swans. The polarisation, the divisiveness of the political power, the complications of international politics were so similar then to today's situation.I guess the international image of Turkey is getting a bit like it’s "one of those crazy countries where anything can happen." That’s the saddest thing about this repetition of history.